At Least 1 Dead, 9 Hurt In Partial Condo Building Collapse Near Miami Beach; Video Shows Boy Pulled From Rubble

At least one person was killed and ten people were injured overnight after a partial collapse of condo building in Surfside, Florida near Miami Beach.

It happened at the Champlain Towers South, located at 8777 Collins Avenue.

The section that collapsed was on the beachside of the building.