Why some families may choose to opt out of the monthly child tax credits

Many of you may have gotten a letter in the mail from the IRS, talking about a monthly tax credit starting July 15.
While the money could be a big relief for some families, it may not be the best option for everyone.
Some parents may have good reasons to opt out of getting this money right now. KDKA's Jon Delano tells you why.
Earlier this month, the IRS began the process of sending letters to over 36 million families who may qualify for the advance Child..