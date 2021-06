ED raids Anil Deshmukh: Money trail of Rs 4 crore paid by Mumbai bar owners | Oneindia News

The enforcement directorate landed at the nagpur residence of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for raids on Friday.

Media reports say that the ED has established the money trail of Rs 4 crore, which was allegedly paid by about 10 bar owners in Mumbai to Deshmukh for three months.

