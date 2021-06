Labour: 'Images we've seen are pretty clear'

Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon says that the images of Health Secretary Matt Hancock appearing to kiss his aide Gina Coladangelo published in The Sun newspaper are "pretty clear for all to see".

He adds that it's also "pretty clear there was close contact" between the two while social distancing guidelines were in place.

Report by Taylorjo.

