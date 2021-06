Freedom Ride group will stop in Richmond

THE SOUTH ARE STOPPING INRICHMOND TODAY...TO TALK ABOUT YOUR RIGHT TOVOTE...AND VOTING LEGISLATION IN THEHANDS OF LAWMAKERS IN D-C.THIS "FREEDOM RIDE FOR VOTINGRIGHTS" TAKING PLACE 60 YEARSAFTER THE FIRST FREEDOM RIDEDURING THE CIVIL RIGHTSMOVEMENT.CBS 6'S MATTHEW FULTZ IS LIVE TOTELL US ABOUT THE EVENT TAKINGPLACE IN RICHMOND TODAY.ROB AND REBA-- ORGANIZERS OF THEFREEDOM RIDE SAY THEY'LL BESTOPPING AT MONROE PART TODAY--HOPING THOSE INRICHMOND WILL JOIN THIER FIGHTTO KEEP VOTING RIGHTS EQUAL FORMINORITIES.THE GROUP WHO ORGANIZED THERALLY AND RIDE IS CALLED BLACKVOTERS MATTER-- AND THEY''LL BESTOPINGP IN RICHMOND HOPINGTO BRING AWARENESS TO VOTERSUPPRESSION ANDSUPPORT FOR THE H-R1 AND H-R 4VOTING RIGHTS BILL I NCONGRESS.THE HR-1B ILL ALSO KNOWN AS THEFORTHE PEOPLE ACT-- WOULD REQUIREALL STATES TO OFFER AUTOMATICVOTER REGISTRAOTIN AND AT LEAST15 DAYS OF EARLY VOTING.THE BILL WENT BEFORE THE SENATEON TUESDAY AND WASBLOCKED BY CONGRESSIONALREPUBLICA--NS WHO ARGUE THATREFORMS ARE NOT NEEDED BECAUSEOF INCREATSDE VOTER TURNOUT INTHE 2020 ELECTION.MEANWHILESUPPORTERS OF THE BILL BELIEVETHIS TOUR WILL HELP LOCAL STATEAND FEDERAL LEADERS SEE THE NEEDFOR IT.CLIFF ALBRIGHT - CO-FOUNDERBLACK VOTERS MATTER IF WEBELIEVE THAT WE WORKTOGETHER, WE'LL WIN BECAUSETHAT'S WHAT OUR HISTORY SHOWSUS.WHEN WE WORK TOGETHER.WE WIN STAFF PHYSICIAN KNOWSTHAT THAT'S WHY THEY'RE SOSCARED.THAT'S WH YTHEY'RE CHEATING ANDTHAT'S WHY THEY'RE TRYING TOTAKE AWAY OUR VOTING RIGHTS.SEN.MITCHMCCONNELL LOOK, WHAT THIS ISREALLY ABOUT IS AN EFFORT FORTHE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO TAKEOVER THE WAY WE CONDUCTELECTIONS IN THIS COUNTRY.IT IS A SOLUTION IN SEARCH OF APROBLEM.ACCORDING TO THE ASSOCIAT EDPRESS-- DEMOCRATICLAWMAKERS AND PRESIDENT BIDENASRE WORKING TO FIND WAYS TOMOVE SOME TYPE OF THELEGISLATION FORWARD-- MEANWHILEHERE IN RICHMOND-- SUPPORTERS OFTHE BILL ARERALLYING AT MONROE PARK AT 1P-M.

ROB REBA.