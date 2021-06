Serum Institute begins production of Novavax | 50 cases of Delta Plus in India | Oneindia News

Union Minister for IT Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted that the microblogging platform had denied him access to his account arbitrarily; As many as 48 coronavirus cases of Delta Plus variant have been detected from 45,000 samples sequenced so far in India; The Serum Institute of India said that it has started production of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Novavax.

All this and morenews at 9 PM.

