What Does Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wear in a Week? A Plethora of Sleek, Minimalist Essentials

The model shares her favorite wardrobe pieces (tailored trousers, bodysuits, and more) in the latest installment of Vogue’s 7 Days 7 Looks.

Director: Rom Bokobza Director of Photography: David Keninger Editor: Tajah Smith Producer: Gabrielle Reich & Naomi Nishi Director, Creative Development, American Vogue: Anna Page Nadin Market Editor, Vogue: Rachel Besser Stylist: Emma Morrison Style Assistant: Bin Nguyen Makeup Artist: Nikki Deroest Hair Stylist: Cervando Maldonado Camera Operator: Asher Strauch Gaffer: Brendan Boyle Audio: Destiny Farrant Set Designer: Sage Griffin Covid Supervisor: Maureen Sherwood Production Assistant: Kristen Rakes Filmed at: 1 Hotel - West Hollywood