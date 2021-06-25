Gareth Bale: Wales used to being the underdogs ahead of Denmark clash

Gareth Bale has embraced Wales’ underdogs tag, with Euro 2020 rivals Denmark counting on support from all over Europe following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest.Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s tournament opener against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12 and is currently recovering at home.Denmark qualified for the knockout stage on a wave of emotion and have become a lot of people’s ‘second team’ after what happened to Eriksen.But skipper Bale, speaking ahead of Saturday’s round-of-16 clash in Amsterdam, said Wales were familiar with being underdogs.