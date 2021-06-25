The Justice Department Is Suing Georgia Over New Voting Law

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the lawsuit on June 25.

It targets restrictive voting legislation signed into law by Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

The Justice Department considers the new Georgia laws to be discriminatory against voters who are non-white.

This lawsuit is the first of many steps were are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can cast a vote, that all lawful votes are counted and that every voter has access to accurate information, Merrick Garland, U.S. Attorney General, via 'The New York Times'.

The rights of all eligible citizens to vote are the central pillars of our democracy.

They are the rights from which all other rights ultimately flow, Merrick Garland, U.S. Attorney General, via 'The New York Times'.

Georgia was pivotal in the 2020 election of President Joe Biden.

In which the majority voted for a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time in nearly four decades.

Garland affirmed the focus of the Justice Department under his leadership.

Where we believe that the civil rights of Americans have been violated, we will not hesitate to act, Merrick Garland, U.S. Attorney General, via 'The New York Times'