Google and Amazon Are Being Investigated for Not Removing Fake Product Reviews

On June 25, the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced its formal inquiry, .

Which will contribute to a preliminary probe that was launched last May.

Our worry is that millions of online shoppers could be misled by reading fake reviews and then spending their money based on those recommendations, Andrea Coscelli, CMA chief executive, via statement.

Equally, it's simply not fair if some businesses can fake 5-star reviews to give their products or services the most prominence, while law-abiding businesses lose out, Andrea Coscelli, CMA chief executive, via statement.

The investigations, which Amazon and Google have given their full cooperation, could potentially result in hefty fines.

Though Amazon says it devotes "significant resources to preventing fake or incentivized reviews,".

U.K. consumer group Which?

Discovered a thriving industry of fake Amazon reviews earlier this year.

One company reportedly had 62,000 global reviewers selling reviews for $18 a pop or 50 for $863