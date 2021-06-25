Sophisticated Off-Broadway Experiences Kick Off Summer Of Theater In New York City

This is the weekend we get Springsteen back on Broadway and other shows are debuting for the summer, including some extravagantly staged ones for sophisticated, adult audiences.
CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
This is the weekend we get Springsteen back on Broadway and other shows are debuting for the summer, including some extravagantly staged ones for sophisticated, adult audiences.
CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
A popular Times Square restaurant took a giant step on the road to reopening.
Jeff Daniels will return as Atticus Finch in the adaptation of Harper Lee's beloved novel.