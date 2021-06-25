State assistance pours into Surfside as rescue, recovery efforts continue

The staff has juggled COVID for months but now is dealing with the Surfside disaster.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is moving from one disaster to another.

THE RESCUE EFFORTS ARE FINISHED.IN CAPE CORAL, ROCHELLE ALLEYNE,FOX 4.GOVERNOR DESANTIS VISITED THEAREA AGAIN TODAY---HE SAYSAND THE WHITE HOUSE ARE QUOTE"STEPPING UP TO HELP PEOPLE WHOARE IN NEED."DeSantis: Gov.

Ron DeSantis/R-Florida: "When you see somethinglike this, it really is a uniquetype of tragedy.

To have in themiddle of the night, half of abuilding just collapsed likethat.

And it’s tough.

It’s beengut wrenching for an awful lotof people.

But I’ll tell you,nobody is quitting here