Saturday, July 3, 2021

State assistance pours into Surfside as rescue, recovery efforts continue

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is moving from one disaster to another.

The staff has juggled COVID for months but now is dealing with the Surfside disaster.

THE RESCUE EFFORTS ARE FINISHED. GOVERNOR DESANTIS VISITED THE AREA AGAIN TODAY---HE SAYS AND THE WHITE HOUSE ARE QUOTE "STEPPING UP TO HELP PEOPLE WHO ARE IN NEED."

Ron DeSantis/R-Florida: "When you see somethinglike this, it really is a uniquetype of tragedy.

To have in themiddle of the night, half of abuilding just collapsed likethat.

And it’s tough.

It’s beengut wrenching for an awful lotof people.

But I’ll tell you,nobody is quitting here

