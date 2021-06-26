Top 10 Video Game Glitches That Gave Us Nightmares

For this list, we’ll be looking at malfunctions in video games that freaked us out so much that we didn’t want to play anymore.

These scary glitches keep us up at night.

These scary glitches keep us up at night.

For this list, we’ll be looking at malfunctions in video games that freaked us out so much that we didn’t want to play anymore.

Our countdown includes “Mafia II”, “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas”, “Assassin's Creed Unity”, and more!