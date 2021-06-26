Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years for Murder of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer, has been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, whose killing outraged millions across the world.
(6-25-21)
George Floyd’s daughter Gianna gives her impact statement at the sentencing trial of Derek Chauvin.