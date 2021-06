Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years of prison for the murderof George Floyd | Oneindia News

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murderof George Floyd.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentionalmurder, third-degree murderand second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for up to 9.5 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man gasped that he couldn’t breathe and went limp.

