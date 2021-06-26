Chauvin publicly speaks to Floyd family for the first time

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who killed George Floyd on a Minneapolis street last year, was sentenced to 22 and half years in prison.
Chauvin spoke briefly before the sentence was imposed, offering his “condolences to the Floyd family.”
For the first time in more than a year, the intersection of 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis is being reopened to traffic,..