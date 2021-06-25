Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years for Murder of George Floyd

The former Minneapolis police officer received the prison sentence from Judge Peter A.

Cahill on June 25.

Earlier this year, Chauvin was convicted on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case of Floyd's death.

In handing down his sentence, Judge Cahill made it clear that it was not based on emotion.

But he made a point to acknowledge what the Floyd family has been through since George Floyd was killed more than a year ago.

I want to acknowledge the deep and tremendous pain that all of the families are feeling, especially the Floyd family, Judge Peter A.

Cahill, via 'The New York Times'.

The death of George Floyd sparked a national reckoning over the issues of race in America... ... that reverberated in protests and violence in cities all over the world.

Before the sentencing, Chauvin addressed the Floyd family for the first time.

Due to some additional legal matters at hand, I’m not able to give a full formal statement at this time.

But, very briefly, I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family, Derek Chauvin, via statement