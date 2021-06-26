Derek Chauvin Gets 22.5 Years In Prison

Derek Chauvin's mother, speaking in court, made no mention of George Floyd but gave a passionate defense of her son, saying he was a dedicated police officer and a good man, Esme Murphy reports (2:38).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - June 25, 2021
Derek Chauvin's mother, speaking in court, made no mention of George Floyd but gave a passionate defense of her son, saying he was a dedicated police officer and a good man, Esme Murphy reports (2:38).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - June 25, 2021
Derek Chauvin learned his fate Friday. The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd was sentenced to..
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer, has been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd,..