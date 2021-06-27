Derek Chauvin May Spend Much Less Than 22 Years In Prison

Offenders out on supervised release can be re-arrested and sent back to prison if they violate their conditions, David Schuman reports (1:56).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - June 26, 2021
Offenders out on supervised release can be re-arrested and sent back to prison if they violate their conditions, David Schuman reports (1:56).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - June 26, 2021
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, whose..
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murderof George Floyd...