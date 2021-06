Anil Deshmukh aides arrested, ED says 'not cooperating' with probe | Oneindia News

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two aides of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde were arrested on Saturday.

