Bison stuck in mud is rescued after a two-hour struggle in South India

The plantation is located in Savaarangodu, a hilly region of Valpaarai in Coimbatore District of Tamil Nadu.

A bison was rescued from mud after an epic struggle in a tea plantation in southern India.

Employees of the tea estate notified forest officials of the stuck bison.

They then came with a vet and checked the health of the animal.

The bison was old and weak so could not get out of the mud so a team of 10 tea estate employees, along with the forest officials, battled for two hours before successfully freeing the animal.