'Free Palestine' protesters pose for photos in smoke bomb cloud outside UK parliament

Pro-Palestinian protesters posed for photographs in the cloud of a smoke bomb in Parliament Square in central London on Saturday 26 June.

The demonstrators getting the edgy protest pics were part of a rally with multiple causes, including Palestinian rights, Black Lives Matter, anti-austerity and climate change.

It was one of a number of protests in the city on the same day, including a rival anti-lockdown march that reached the same area.