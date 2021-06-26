Pro-Palestinian protesters posed for photographs in the cloud of a smoke bomb in Parliament Square in central London on Saturday 26 June.
'Free Palestine' protesters pose for photos in smoke bomb cloud outside UK parliament
The demonstrators getting the edgy protest pics were part of a rally with multiple causes, including Palestinian rights, Black Lives Matter, anti-austerity and climate change.
It was one of a number of protests in the city on the same day, including a rival anti-lockdown march that reached the same area.