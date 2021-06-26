Bottles, tennis balls thrown at police by anti-lockdown protesters outside Downing Street

Anti-lockdown protesters outside Downing Street, where the UK Prime Minister lives, threw bottles and tennis balls at police on Saturday 26 June.

The protest was one of a number in the area, with thousands separately gathered nearby for a left-leaning protest supporting Palestinians, opposing a new policing bill, and backing climate action, among other causes.

The filmer said broadcaster Max Fosh was seen in the crowd.

Others reported that actor and right-wing anti-lockdown activist Laurence Fox was also there.

It is not clear why Mr Fosh was there, as he is well-known as an opponent of Laurence Fox and most of his views.