Hancock resigns: Watch library footage of him having interview interrupted by church choir

Matt Hancock, the UK's health secretary, has resigned on Saturday 26 June, after admitting breaking COVID rules.

Matt Hancock, the UK's health secretary, has resigned on Saturday 26 June, after admitting breaking COVID rules.

It comes after leaked CCTV showed him kissing his aide, former lobbyist Gina Coladangelo in his office.

This library footage shows him being drowned out by the sound of a church choir while doing an interview outside All Souls Church and BBC New Broadcasting House, which are next to each other, on 16 May 2021.

During the interview he also appears to be doing the wide-stance 'power pose' that has become popular with some senior Conservative politicians.

It is thought by some to convey confidence and strength.