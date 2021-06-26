'People's Assembly' protest marches to BBC HQ in London

Thousands of 'People's Assembly' demonstrators marches from Parliament Square to the BBC headquarters in central London on Saturday June 26.

The protest supported a number of left-wing causes, including Palestinian rights, anti-racism, socialism, increased spending on nurses, pacifism, climate change action, and an end to a policing bill that would restrict protest.

It was one of many protests in London that day, including another major one against ongoing coronavirus restrictions.