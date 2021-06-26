Thousands of 'People's Assembly' demonstrators marches from Parliament Square to the BBC headquarters in central London on Saturday June 26.
'People's Assembly' protest marches to BBC HQ in London
The protest supported a number of left-wing causes, including Palestinian rights, anti-racism, socialism, increased spending on nurses, pacifism, climate change action, and an end to a policing bill that would restrict protest.
It was one of many protests in London that day, including another major one against ongoing coronavirus restrictions.