Trees Snapped, Roads Blocked As Severe Storms Hit Far South Suburbs, Northwest Indiana

Trees were snapped, roads were blocked, and a tornado was seen on the ground in some areas Saturday as severe storms pounded the area.
CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.
Trees were snapped, roads were blocked, and a tornado was seen on the ground in some areas Saturday as severe storms pounded the area.
CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.
Underpasses were flooded, trees were down on Lake Shore Drive, and the Eisenhower Expressway had to be shut down after severe..
This is the terrifying moment a tropical storm battered a woman’s home and a tree fell on her car as she looked on in despair.