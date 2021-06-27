Tekashi69's father is living in a homeless shelter and he's angry that his son hasn't given him money

Tekashi69 's father is living in a homeless shelter, and he's angry that his rap star son hasn't given him any money.

The elder Daniel Hernandez was spotted on Wednesday [June 23] on the street in Long Island City by a member of the public, who asked him on video why he was so down and out.

Hernandez, 60, who was reportedly kicked out of Tekashi's mom's house for shooting heroin in the bathroom, speaks to the bystander saying: "My name is Daniel Hernandez, I am Tekashi 69's father." When asked why he's standing outside the shelter and why his famous rapper son "left him" there he says: "Because I don't have an apartment, he doesn't know that I'm in the shelter, now he's going to know, I've been here for what?

Two years already." Hernandez continues with a bitter tirade about why his estranged son hasn't given him money: "You think he'd come hook me up with something.

He's been giving money to other people…he gives money to everybody 'here, here, here.'""That **** don't like you bro, it's over," replies the videographer.

Hernandez and Tekashi aka 6ix9ine, 25, were estranged for 12 years after Tekashi's mother threw him out while the budding rapper was in third grade.

In 2018 Tekashi was arrested for racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder and armed robbery, receiving a short sentence of two years in exchange for testifying against his gang affiliates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

In 2019 Hernandez senior caused a spectacle in Manhattan Federal Court when he tried to get his son's attention in the midst of his sentencing hearing.

"I took one glance — I see my biological father.

I haven't seen him since the third grade," Tekashi, then 23, told the court before he was sentenced.

"I don't even know if this is a f----n joke, everything I go through."Hernandez even attempted to raise his hand and address the court, but Judge Paul Engelmayer rejected his request, saying: "It's way too late to show and speak on his behalf.

You squandered that right many years ago." Tekashi was later released from prison into home confinement because of the Covid outbreak.

Tekashi grew up in poverty in Bushwick, Brooklyn without his dad.

His mother was a cleaner who collected recyclables from trash cans for extra money.

His stepfather, who had become a father figure for a brief time, was shot and killed when Tekashi was 13.

As a teen he was diagnosed with PTSD, depression and anxiety.

This video was filmed on the 23rd June 2021.