Elephant enjoys first dip in new pool built for her at South Indian temple

Akila, a female elephant living in Thiruvananaikaaval temple, seemed overjoyed to get her first dip in a large new pool built for her.

Akila, a female elephant living in Thiruvananaikaaval temple, seemed overjoyed to get her first dip in a large new pool built for her.

The inaugural splash was on Wednesday 23 June in the grounds of the temple in Trichy district in Tamil Nadu.

Temple administrators had already built a small pool but it was not really big enough for the elephant.

Knowing this, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Trichy district paid for a larger pond to be built.

The new pool is 21 feet (6.4m) wide and long and 6 feet (1.8m) deep, with a slope to allow the elephant to climb in and out.

The elephant can also be showered before entering.