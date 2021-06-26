Skip to main content
Lucky Indian elephant gets own swimming pool and enjoys its first bath in it

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
In India, elephant Akila enjoyed her first bath in a recently built pool at Jambukeswarar Temple, Thiruvanaikaval.

Tiruvanaikovil Arulmigu Jambukeswarar Akhilandeswari Temple is a famous Shiva temple in Tiruchirapalli district, in the state of Tamil Nadu, India.

The temple is spread over an area of ​​about 200 acres.

Akila, a 19-year-old female elephant, participates in ceremonies held at the temple.

Now she is able to cool off there too, in the newly-built pool in the Nachiyar Garden in the temple premises Judging by the footage of her first bath there, she was delighted by the addition to the facilities.

