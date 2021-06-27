Police officers guard piles of MANURE as protest hits Murdoch HQ in London

Footage of police officers guarding wheelbarrows of manure during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London this afternoon (June 27).

XR protesters had earlier hurled manure over the Daily Mail HQ, but were scuppered from repeating the act at Rupert Murdoch's News UK offices by eagle-eyed officers who confiscated the wheelbarrows of muck.

Several arrests were made outside the HQ after graffiti was spray-painted onto the ground beside to the building.