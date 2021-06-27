Skip to main content
Rescuer risks his life to save horse stuck in toxic garbage swamp in western India

A rescuer risked his life to save a horse stuck in a toxic garbage swamp in Rajkot in Gujarat, western India on 18 June.

It is reportedly the first time a fire official has jumped in to such a trash swamp to rescue a horse.

Fire officials first arrived at the scene after receiving a distress call about the animal.

One of the officials then jumped into the swamp with a rope and tied it to the horse.

After a rescue operation of 30 minutes the officials were successful in pulling the horse from the toxic swamp.

It was later taken to a vet for examination.

