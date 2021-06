2 drones spotted at Kaluchak Military Station in Jammu; Soldiers fire to neutralise | Oneindia News

Last night, two drones were spotted at Kaluchak military station in Jammu.

One Unmanned Aerial Vehicle was seen flying inside the Army base at 11.30 pm and another at 1.30 am.

Indian soldiers fired at the drones to neutralise them.

#AirForceStation #Dones #Kaluchak To know more about the explosions in Jammu Air Force Station, watch: https://youtu.be/EWI70zh9aug