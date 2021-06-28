Mount, Foden could start for England

Mason Mount is in contention to start for England against Germany on Tuesday, despite training alone under isolation rules, while Phil Foden is also likely to start.
Jessica Creighton reports.
The big one is almost upon us as England and Germany fight for the right to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. The Wembley..