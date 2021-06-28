Huge crocodile strays onto local's porch before being relocated by Sri Lankan officials

A giant crocodile was relocated after straying onto a local's porch in North Central Province, Sri Lanka.

A giant crocodile was relocated after straying onto a local's porch in North Central Province, Sri Lanka.

Footage from June 27 shows officials tying down the huge reptile as they attempted to secure the animal.

The rescue team then placed the croc on the back of their vehicle and drove to a safe place for the animal to be released.