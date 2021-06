Weather 6-28

{STORMTRACKER WEATHER STARTSNOW}{HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECASTFOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:}{TODAY: HEATING UP INTO THEUPPER 90’S AND APPROACHING 100DEGREES IN SOME SPOTS UNDERSUNNY SKIES.}{TONIGHT: UNDER CLEAR SKIES WEWILL COOL DOWN CONSIDERABLYINTO THE LOW TO MID 50’SDEPENDING ON YOUR LOC ATION.LIGHT BREEZE FOR TONIGHT BUTSHOULD BE MOSTLY CALM.}{TUESDAY: CONTINUING TO HEATUP AS IT LOOKS LIKE MOST SPOTSWILL BE IN THE UPPER 90’S ANDINTO THE TRIPLE DIGITS.

THISIS MADE POSSIBLE BY ABUNDANTSUNSHINE AND A BREEZE FROM THESOUTHWEST.}{WEDNEDAY: HEAT WAVE CONTINUESAS WE WILL BE IN THE 90’S FORTHE MOST PART OF THE STATE BUTA FEW TRIPLE DIGIT READINGSAREN’T OUT OF THE QUESTION.ABUNDANT SUNSHINE.}{THURSDAY: PLENTY OF HEAT ANDSUNSHINE.

HIGH’S RUNNING FROMTHE MID TO UPPER 90’S FOR MOSTLOCATIONS.

BLUSTERY WIND FROMTHE EAST AT 10-20 MPH.}{FRIDAY: THE HEAT SURGECONTINUES AS TEMPS SHOULD BEONCE AGAIN IN THE MID TO UPPER90’S DEPENDING ON WHERE YOUARE.

CHANCE OF AN ISOLATEDT-STORM BUT NOTHING TO CERTAINOF CURRENTLY.

THE WIND SHOULDBE A LITTLE BIT OF A FACTOR ASWE COULD SEE GUSTS UPWARDS OF30 MPH.}{SATURDAY SUNDAY: ONCE AGAINWE’RE LOOKING AT TEMPS IN THELOW TO UPPER 90’S.

A FEWCHANCES OF SOME ISOLATEDSHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ASWE HEAD THROUGHOUT THEWEEKEND.

LIGHT BREEZES ALSO INPLAY.}{