Americans reflect on how the pandemic has reconstructed their lives

From adopting a furry friend to home renovations, seven in 10 Americans said they've made a lot of changes in their lives over the last year, according to new research.One in five Americans adopted a pet thanks to the added time at home - but other respondents decided to make some bigger changes.The survey of 2,000 nationally representative Americans sought to analyze how the pandemic has changed Americans' lives at home.