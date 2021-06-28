Kern High School District to hear petition to add student board member

This week the Kern High School District will talk about adding a new board member in the form of a student.

ADDING A NEW BOARD MEMBER..

INTHE FORM OF A STUDENT.A CALIFORNIA BILL FROM 20-17ALLOWS THE CHANCE TO ADD ASTUDENT TO ANY SCHOOL BOARD.FIRST A PETITION WITH FIVE-HUNDRED STUDENSIGNATURES IS NEEDED TO BEGINTHE PROCESS.

AT THE SCHOOL BOARDMEETING -- THREE DIFFERENTMODELS WILL BEPRESENTED TO DECIDE HOW ASTUDENT SHOULD BE SELECTED TOSERVE ON THE BOARD."WE WANT A STUDENT WHO SERVES ASALIAISON BETWEEN STUDENTS AND THEBOARD SO THE BOARD KNOWS THEISSUESSTUDENTS ARE FACING AND WHAT OURPROBLEMS ARE AND HOW WE CAN FIXTHEM.

JUST BEING THATCONNECTION."ACCORDING TO PALMER -- AFTER ANELECTION PROCESS -- THESTUDENT WOULD BE ON THE BOARD BYNEXT SCHOOL YEAR.THE STUDENT WOULD BE CONSIDEREDA FULL MEMBER ANDWILL HAVE WHAT'S KNOWN ASPREFERENTIAL VOTING RIGHTS.THAT MEANS THE STUDENT WILL BEABLE TO VOTE -- EVEN THOUGH ITWILL NOT COUNT TOWARDS THE FINALCOUNT.THE KERN HIGH SCHOOL DISTR