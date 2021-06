Return to office debate

Anna Stewart looks at the deepening divide over whether returning to the office in the future should remain flexible.

Unfortunately for some, with vaccine rollouts advancing their bosses want them back in the office.

For many, the work-from-home experiment was a triumph, whether in terms of productivity or achieving a better work-life balance.

BUT OTHERS ARE LESS KEEN.[MAN]: "I'M LOOKING FORWARD TOMAYBE TWO DAYSIN THE OFFICE."[WOMAN]: "I WORK FROM HOME AND IACTUALLY DO LIKE WORKING FROMHOME.

BUT, I'D LIKE A BIT OFBOTH TO BE HONEST MOVINGFORWARD."[MAN]: "I DO WORK IN THE OFFICEAND I PREFER THAT ACTUALLY."ANNA STEWART: "THE DIVIDE ISONLY DEEPENING AS BUSINESSESARE STARTING TO IMPLEMENT THEIRPOST-PANDEMIC STRATEGIES.

FORTHOSE WORKING AT TWITTER,GOOGLE, AND FACEBOOKWORKING REMOTELY PART- TIME - ORFULL-TIME - IS NOW APERMANENT OPTION.

APPLE AND UBERWANT THEIR EMPLOYEESBACK IN THE OFFICE FOR AT LEASTPART OF THE WEEK.

ANDTHEN THERE ARE THE BANKS OF WALLSTREET.

SOME OF WHICHWANT TO SEE THEIR WORKERS BACKAT THEIR DESKS FULL-TIME."GOLDMAN SACH'S CEO DAVID SOLOMONCALLED WORKING FROHOME "AN ABERRATION", SAYING:"..FOR A BUSINESS LIKE OURS,WHICH IS AN INNOVATIVE,COLLABORATIVEAPPRENTICESHIP CULTURE - THIS ISNOT IDEAL FOR US.

AND IT'S NOT ANEW NORMAL.".ITS NEW YORK EMPLOYEES AREALREADY BACK IN THE OFFICE.MEANWHILE, THE CEO OF MORGANSTANLEY MADE CLEAR THE BANK'SNEW YORK EMPLOYEES SHOULD BEBACK BY SEPTEMBER,SAYING: "IF YOU CAN GO TO ARESTAURANT IN NEW YORK CITY,YOU CAN COME INTO THE OFFICE,AND WE WANT YOU IN THEOFFICE."MICHAEL SMETS, PROFESSOR OFMANAGEMENT, SAID BUSINESSSCHOOL: "IF IT IS SO BENEFICIALTO BE IN THE OFFICE, WHY ARE SOMANYPEOPLE CHOOSING NOT TO BE THEREAND, IN FACT, YOU HAVETO START THREATENING PAY CUTSWITH THEM.

THAT IS A LITTLEBIT OF A CULTURAL DISJOINT IWOULD SAY.TELLING PEOPLE BACK TO THEOFFICE MAY NOT BE POPULAR.BUTCAN THEY ACTUALLY COMPELEMPLOYEES TO COMPLY?

SINEADCASEY, PARTNER LINKLATERS LAWFIRM: "GENERALLYGOVERNMENTS AROUND THE GLOBEHAVE TAKEN THEAPPROACH OF ENSURING THAT ANEMPLOYER HAS SOME DISCRETIONTO REFUSE A REQUEST FROM HOME IFIT IS NOT FEASIBLE FOR THEWORK TO BE DONE FROM HOME.

ANDYOU CAN SEE WHY THERE ARELEGITIMATE GROUNDS FOR THATBECAUSE NOT EVERY JOBCAN BE DONE EFFECTIVELY FORMHOME."FORCING WORKERS BACK TO THEOFFICE FULL-TIME MAYHAVE SOME UNDESIRED CONSEQUENCES-[WOMAN] "I WOULDN'T DO THAT."[MAN]: "NOT SURE I'D FEEL SOCOMFORTABLE BY THAT AT THISPOINT BECAUSE, I THINK WE HAVESHOWN THAT ISN'T NECESSARY."[WOMAN]: "I THINK IT'S UP TH