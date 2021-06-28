China Turns On World’s Second-Biggest Hydropower Dam

On June 28, the Chinese government announced that the first two generating units of the Baihetan Dam have been turned on.

The 954-foot-tall dam is located on the Jinsha River, a tributary of the Yangtze, in southwestern China.

It will have 16 generating units with a capacity of 1 million kilowatts each

Making it the second-largest dam after the Three Gorges Dam, which was opened in 2003 on the Yangtze.

Both dams were built by the world's biggest investor in wind, solar and hydropower generation, state-owned Three Gorges Group Corp.

Despite hydropower losing support in other countries due to claims of flooding and ecology disruption

China is building more dams in an attempt to reduce its dependence on coal and imported oil and gas.

According to the official Xinhua News Agency, once the Baihetan Hydropower Station is fully operational, it should replace the need for 20 million tons of coal annually