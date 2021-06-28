Canada Sees Record-Breaking Temperatures Amid Heat Wave

Fox News reports that Canada has recorded the highest temperature in its history.

On June 27, Lytton, British Columbia, reached 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to Environment Canada, the previous national record of 113 degrees Fahrenheit was set on July 5, 1937, in Saskatchewan.

.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said that more records are expected to be broken Monday.

.

This is headshaking for somebody like a climatologist, like myself.

I mean I like to break a record, but this is like shattering and pulverizing them, Dave Phillips, Environment Canada Senior Climatologist, via CTV News.

It’s warmer in parts of western Canada than in Dubai.

I mean, it's just not something that seems Canadian, Dave Phillips, Environment Canada Senior Climatologist, via CTV News.

Phillips warned that the extreme heat could pose a significant health risk to the elderly and those with underlying health issues.

Phillips also cautioned that the heat increases the threat of wildfires