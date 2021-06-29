Top 10 Most Unrealistic Movie Heists

These robberies would be tough to pull off in the real world.
For this list, we’ll be looking at heists from films - both live-action and animated - that push the boundaries of reality in the name of spectacle.
These robberies would be tough to pull off in the real world.
For this list, we’ll be looking at heists from films - both live-action and animated - that push the boundaries of reality in the name of spectacle.
These robberies would be tough to pull off in the real world.
For this list, we’ll be looking at heists from films - both live-action and animated - that push the boundaries of reality in the name of spectacle.
Our countdown includes "Tenet", "Avengers: Endgame", "The Dark Knight", and more!