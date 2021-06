Videocast: Tracking Tropical Storm Danny

CHRIS: LIVE SUPER DOPPLERSCANNING OUR AARE RIGHT NOWPICKING UP ON A FEW SHOWERSACROSS THE AREA.THESE WILL BECOME A BIT MOREWIDESPREAD LATE THIS EVENINGINTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS I TNKHIMIDNIGHT AND THEREAFT.ERTHIS IS A MUCH DIFFERENT STORYCOMPARED TO WHAT'S HAPPENINGDOWN SOH.UTHERE'S A LIVE LOOK AT THE SKYCAM NETWORK OVER THE CENTER.WE HAVE A FEW CLOUDS OUT.SUN SHINING THROUGH.BOY, IT'S HOT.90 DEGREES RIGHT NOW INGREENVILLE.IT FEELS LEIK 93.90 IN GREENVILLE.89 IN ANDERSON.85 IN ASHEVILLE.LOOKING AT TROPICAL STORM DANNY.WINDS ARE AT 45 MILES PER HOURRIGHT NOW.IT IS WINDY.IT IS RAINY ALGON THE COAST.TA AKE LIVE LOOK RIGHT NOW FROMSAVANNAH.THIS IS WHERE SOME OF THOSEHEAVIER BANDS ARE MOVING ONTHROUGH.IT'S QUITE GUSTY OUT.WE'RE SEEING SOME OF THOSE RAINBANDS MOVE ON IN AND WE'LLCONTINUE TO WATCH THATS A ITMOVES THROUGH THE AREA.WE'LL SEE SOME OF THE WAVES OFRAIN BEGINNING TO MOVE OUR WAY.DAN THE LATEST COMPUTER MODELSTAKE THE BULK OF THE SYSTEMSOUTH OF OUR AREA THAT MEANSWE'LL GET SOME SHOWERS AND SOMERAIN.BUT OVERALL, NOT A MAJOR DEAL.I DO THINK SOME OF THOSE RAINSHOWERS WILL BE PRESENT FOR THECOMMUTE TO WORK TOMORROW.NOT SCHOOL YET.DON'T WISH THAT UPON YOU YET.74 DEGREES THE FIRST THING INTHE MORNING.DUE TO CLOUD COVER, WE'LL SEETEMPERATURES STAY IN THE 70'SUNTIL ABOUT LUNCHTIME AND A FEWBREAKS IN THE CLOUDS.THAT WILL WARM US BACK UP.84BY 4:00.IN THE MOUNTAINS, WE'LL SEETEMPERATURES STARTING OFF IN THE70'S.IT WILL BE MUGGY AND BECAUSEYOU'RE A LITTLE BIT MORE REMOVEDFROM THE CORE OF DANNY, YOURRAIN CHANCES ARE AIT B LOWER.IT'S 85 FOR A HIGH TOMORROW INTHE GREEILNVLE.85 IN ANDERSON.79 IN ASHEVILLE.THE BIG DEAL WITH THIS IS IT'SGOING TO BRING MUGGISSNE OURWAY.THAT WILL STICK AROUND.YOU'LL FEEL IT TOMORWROAFTERNOON ASHE T HUMIDITY WILLBEGIN TO INCREASE.BUT ESPECIALLY THURSDAY GOINGINTO FRIDAY, OUR WINDS COMINGOUT OF THE SOUTH-SOUTESHWTHAT BRINGS IN SKY-HIGH HUMIDITYLEVELS AND BETTER CHAENC FORAFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMSESPECIALLY ON FRIDAY AS THEFRONT MOVES OUR WAY.GOOD NEWS HERE BY SATURDAY,DRIER AIR BEGINS TO WORK OURGIVE YOU A TROPICAL UPDATE AS WEDO EACH DAY THROUGHOUT HURRICANESEASON HERE AT 4:30 AND 5:30, WEHAVE DANNY RIGHT HERE.WE HAVE ANOTHER WAVE WAY OUT INTHE ATLANTIC THAT WE'REWATCHING.WE'LL START CLOSER TO HOME.YOU CAN SEE THE INFRAREDSATELLITE SHOWING THE BLOW UP OFTHUNDERSTORMS HERE.ERTHE'S THE CENTER OFCIRCULATION ABOUT TO MAKELANDFALL.IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF HOURS HEERBETWEEN HILTON HEAD ANDCHARLESTON.YOU CAN SEE THOSE WAVES OF HVYEARAINFALL SPINNING AROUND RIGHTHERE AND SOME OF THAT HEAVIERRAIN OVER SAVANNAH AND HILTONHEAD RIGHT NOW.AS YOU LOOK AT THE WAVE HEIGHTS,SEVEN TO NINE FEET.THE RIP CURRENT AND WAVE HEIGHTSTHE BIGSTGE IMPACTS WITH DANNY.RAIN AND FLOODGIN POTENTIAL NOTSO MUCH.WE'RE WATCHING ANOTHER TROPICALWAVE HERE IN THE ATLANTIC.IT'S GETTING AIT B MOREORGANIZED RIGHT HE.REYOU CAN SEE THE BLOW UP OFTHUNDERSTORMS HERE DURING THEHEAT OF THE DAY.THE COMPUTER MODELS HERE TEAKTHIS THROUGH THE CARIBBEANISLANDS THAT COULD BE A TROPICALSYSTEM BY THEN.IT HAS SO MUCH LAND INTERACTIONGOING OVER PUERTO RI,CO PARTS OFHAITI HERE THAT WHATEVER IS LEFTOF THIS SYSTEM SHOULD NOT BEMU.CHHOWEVER, A COLD FRT,ON THE ONE ISHOWED YOU COMING OUR WAY BYFRIDAY SHOD KULEEP MOST OFWHATEVER THIS IS AWAY FROM THECAROLINA COAST.IT BEARS WATCHING OVER THE NEXTCOUPLE OF DAYS.BUT RIGHT NOW, NOTHING TOOALARMING.WE WILL SEE DANNY QUICKLY MEOVINLAND AND OUR THUNDERSTMORCHANCES WILL RAMP UP BECAUSE OFTHIS FRONT LATER IN THE WEEK.THE FOUR DAY LOOKS LIKE THIS.85.WE'LL HAVE SOME RAIN CHANCESEARLIER IN THE Y.DA60% CHANCE OF THAT RAIN.AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMSWEDNESDA AYND THURSDAY.HIGH OF 90 AND THEN GOING INTOFRIDAY DUE TO THE EXTRA CLOUDSAND RAINHA CNCES OURTEMPERATURES ARE A BIT BELOWAVERAGE FOR A CHANGE.AND SATURDAY AND SUNDAY,E WSHOULD BEGIN TO DRY THISNG BACKOUT.THAT FRONT PUSHES SOUTH OF US.I'M HOPEFUL WE MAY IN FACT BEMAINLY DRY THIS WEEKEND WITHTEMPERATURES A LITTLE BIT MORECOMFORTABLE IN THEOW L 80'S.SAME STORY IN WESTERN NORTHCAROLINA.BETT