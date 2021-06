Toilet rolls, bread and other necessities are again being snapped up by consumers in a panic-buying frenzy after a two-week lockdown was announced for Sydney, Australia on June 26.

The lockdown takes effect Saturday, July 3 at 6 p.m.

It’s in response to the rise in new coronavirus cases and will cover Sydney, Blue Mountains, Central Coast, and Wollongong.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @BrandonNairn.