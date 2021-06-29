This golden retriever uses a toilet to RELIEVE HERSELF when her owners aren’t around to take her on a walk!

This specially-trained golden retriever uses the toilet to relieve herself when her owners aren't around to take her on a walk. While many dogs get caught drinking from the toilet bowl, Tokyo props herself up on her front paws and uses it the way it was intended. "I taught her when she was little," Alejandro Rodriguez Corrales, 29, said. "She's my girlfriend's dog, but I like to teach her different tricks." In the video, the pooch can be seen tinkling in the toilet just like a human being. Corrales, a civil engineer based in Alajuela, Costa Rica, described how he trained Tokyo to use the toilet. "It's a little complicated to explain. "Firstly, she only pees there. "She doesn't poop because that would be too complicated. "At first I'd prop her up on the toilet and give her treats when she went."It was a very difficult and long process, but I was very patient."Now, she uses the toilet when the door is closed and she can't get outside."According to Corrales, Tokyo is exceedingly clean and she never leaves a mess in the bathroom."She's very clean," he added."The only thing she doesn't know how to do is to flush."

