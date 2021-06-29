Terrifying moment truck crashes into grocery store as pensioners sit on front porch

This is the terrifying moment a truck crashed into a grocery store as pensioners sat on the front porch.

The eight-wheeler truck rammed through the store where an elderly couple and their customer were seen talking to each other in Trat province, Thailand on June 26.

CCTV footage shows how the three pensioners were able to dodge the vehicle which stopped after hitting the structure, knocking down objects to the ground due to the impact.

No one was seriously hurt including the driver but the store’s front porch was heavily damaged while nearby shops including a salon and a cafe were also affected.

Police Colonel Adulsak Wanyai from the Khao Saming district police staion, said: ‘The truck was about to deliver fruit from a farm.

The driver was about to go for a stopover when the incident happened.’ Truck driver Warakorn Intawong, 34, was taken to the police station for questioning while the wreckage was towed by authorities.

Warakorn said: ‘I wanted to stop and buy a drink from the grocery store but before reaching the shop I used the wrong gear so I accelerated instead.

It was my fault.’ The truck’s insurance provider will assess the damage and cover the compensation for the elderly couple’s damaged property.

Shop owner Jongrak Saenkham, 78, said: ‘I was cleaning the floor and the truck just came out of nowhere.

My husband was then talking to a friend when it happened.

It was so scary.’