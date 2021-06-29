Anti-government protesters clash violently with police in Colombia on two-month anniversary of movement

Protesters clashed with police in the Colombian capital last night (June 28) exactly two months after the anti-government movement began.

Protesters clashed with police in the Colombian capital last night (June 28) exactly two months after the anti-government movement began.

Police used tear gas and stun grenades to try to disperse demonstrators.

Colombia has been hit by protests since April, following opposition to a proposed tax hike that morphed into a mass movement against the administration of President Ivan Duque.