Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Anti-government protesters clash violently with police in Colombia on two-month anniversary of movement

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:39s 0 shares 2 views
Anti-government protesters clash violently with police in Colombia on two-month anniversary of movement
Anti-government protesters clash violently with police in Colombia on two-month anniversary of movement

Protesters clashed with police in the Colombian capital last night (June 28) exactly two months after the anti-government movement began.

Protesters clashed with police in the Colombian capital last night (June 28) exactly two months after the anti-government movement began.

Police used tear gas and stun grenades to try to disperse demonstrators.

Colombia has been hit by protests since April, following opposition to a proposed tax hike that morphed into a mass movement against the administration of President Ivan Duque.

Explore