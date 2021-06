Hundreds of fans outside Wembley Stadium serenaded a Gareth Southgate lookalike ahead of England's clash with Germany.

The proposed lookalike was seen on the shoulders of a few while dozens surrounded him singing the Gareth Southgate song to the tune of Atomic Kitten's "Whole Again." This footage was filmed on June 29.