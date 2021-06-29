Old man wows crowd with INSANE moves as he joins TikTok dance craze

When Brian Crizaldo was attending one of his regular dance events in San Fransisco, he saw something that brought the house down.

On Saturday (June 19), Brian and others attended an event at Westfield Mall in San Francisco, California where saw (@ogmikechaos) OG Mike Chaos, laying down moves that defied his older age.

"I attended a dance battle event called “Turfinc: Leave Your Mark 2” hosted by Johnny Lopez, @TURFINC." Brian explains.

Dancers in the video include @ogmikechaos, @LONGLIVEMOSI, @BLKWOLFNASTY, @XAE2093 and @INTRICACITO.

And they were all doing the Smeeze dance which was created by @CHONKSTER__." Mike Chaos was destroying the dance floor with his dynamic moves in this amazing clip.

Brian first fell in love with dancing when he took part in a workshop in 2008.

"For the first time [I] realized how amazing and inviting everyone was.

At the end of that workshop, we had a cipher (freestyle dance session in a circle) and no one judged based on skill level.

And that’s when I felt like I can fully be myself and just have fun without being judged."