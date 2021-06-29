'Complicated' policy to allow fully vaccinated to travel without quarantine, says Shapps
Allowing double-jabbed travellers arriving in the UK to avoid quarantine is a 'complicated' policy and will “require time to work through”, according to the Transport Secretary.Grant Shapps has already indicated the Government plans 'in future' to introduce the change for fully vaccinated people returning from amber list countries, such as Spain and France.