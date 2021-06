Sven-Goran Eriksson backs England to reach final

Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has backed his former team to reach the final of the European Championship.

Speaking to ITV News Eriksson said he could not see any other sides in the tournament beating England.

The Swedish coach also picked Raheem Sterling as his man of the match in England's win over Germany on Tuesday.

Report by Odonovanc.

